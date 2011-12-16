Zac Efron's got some brand-new ink!

The "New Year's Eve" star promoted something in addition to his holiday flick Thursday at a Tokyo press event: His fresh hand tattoo.

While speaking to reporters, Efron, 24, showed off the ink -- the letters YOLO -- on his right hand.

According to TooFab.com, the star's tattoo is an acronym for the phrase "You Only Live Once."

His hand ink isn't the former "High School Musical" star's only body art. Earlier this year, he was photographed at L.A.'s Manhattan Beach with a feather tattooed on his right bicep.

