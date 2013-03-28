Shakira rocks post-baby body in leather pants
Trés chic! Shakira may have given birth to son Milan just a little over two months ago, but the singer isn't letting her newfound motherhood cramp her style -- especially while she's in Paris, of all places.
"The Voice" mentor, 36, practically glowed as she stepped out for the launch of her S by Shakira perfume at Sephora Champs-Elysees on Wednesday in Paris.
The singer wore J Brand black leather pants and sky-high black booties for the event, topping off her stylish look with a deep-cut black top with lace sleeves.
"Paris's Champs-Elysees is looking pretty busy. for the S by Shakira fragrance launch at @Sephora!" she tweeted shortly before the launch. "The first signature! #SbyShakira #Paris."
Earlier this month, the proud first-time mom and boyfriend Gerard Pique, 26, shared a snap of their happy family of three after the FC Barcelona soccer player's 4-0 win over AC Milan.
In it, little 7-week-old Milan (who was born on Jan. 22 in Barcelona, Spain) wears an tiny red-and-blue Barcelona jersey with matching socks.
"Just like his father, baby Milan became a member of FC Barcelona at birth," the singer wrote on her site shortly after Milan's birth.
