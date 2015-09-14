Sofia Vergara is gearing up for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Joe Manganiello and she revealed the one American tradition you won't be seeing at her ceremony.

"We're not doing anything crazy. We're doing a traditional wedding," the 43-year-old "Modern Family" star revealed on Monday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "The one difference that we don't have, for example, [are] bridesmaids - we only have flower girls and a ring boy."

Vergara will be following her Latin American roots and not have bridesmaids accompany her down the aisle. For her, that decision was a no-brainer.

"It would be torture," the Colombian native said, contemplating the possibility of bridesmaids. "I don't think that tradition would have ever lasted one second in Latin America. How do you pick your bridesmaids?

All your cousins are your best friends - the whole wedding would be dressed in the same outfit!"

Vergara confirmed to Kimmel that she and Manganiello will tie the knot in front of about 400 guests, including her "Modern Family" castmates. She admitted that she was initially hesitant to go out with the "Magic Mike XXL" star because he was "too handsome."

"I didn't want to go into the relationship with somebody that I thought it would be so much work - girls were throwing themselves at him, so I'm like, 'No, I want somebody normal,'" she recalled, revealing that she's seen it firsthand. "Girls don't care!"

"Have you seen him? I understand it, I don't judge them," Vergara added.

Earlier this year, Vergara - who has a son Manolo - got candid with ET about baby plans with the 38-year-old Manganiello.

"He is younger than me and he's never had a kid, so of course, if we can do it, why not?" she said back in January at the SAG Awards. "It's just a lot of planning but we have to leave it to God to see if it happens."

Sofia Vergara is the fall cover girl for Martha Stewart Weddings.

