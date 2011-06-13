Britney Spears would happily accept a judging role on a TV talent show because she would enjoy dishing out advice to aspiring stars.

The pop superstar can see herself following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez and her pop rival Christina Aguilera by joining the panel of a competition such as "American Idol" or "The Voice," as she loves the idea of helping wannabes.

She tells ETonline.com, "I think it would be fun. To help someone else achieve their dream is one of the most beautiful things."