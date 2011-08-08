BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Starz Entertainment and BBC Worldwide Productions are joining forces to develop and air TV programming.

The new series will be one-hour dramas with global appeal, the companies said Monday in announcing the multiyear partnership. But the programming, potentially as much as 100 hours, will air exclusively in the United States on the Starz premium networks.

The companies said the titles of the programs will be announced later.

"Torchwood: Miracle Day" is the first scripted series produced by BBC Worldwide Productions. It is currently airing in its first season on Starz. The company also produces ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

———

Online:

http://www.starz.com