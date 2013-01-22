LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steve Harvey is hosting next month's NAACP Image Awards.

The organization said Tuesday that presenters will include "Django Unchained" nominees Samuel L. Jackson and Jamie Foxx. Queen Latifah and Tony Goldwyn also will be among the presenters. Dennis Haysbert will be the announcer for the live broadcast.

Comedian-TV talk show host Harvey said he's honored to host the ceremony and promised "great things in store for the night."

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Awards honor diversity in the arts. Contenders for the top movie prize are "Flight," ''Django Unchained," ''Beasts of the Southern Wild," ''Red Tails" and "Tyler Perry's Good Deeds."

The 44th annual ceremony is scheduled to air Feb. 1 on NBC.