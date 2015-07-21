Another round of bad blood? Taylor Swift picked a fight with Nicki Minaj Tuesday afternoon via Twitter, reacting to a tweet Nicki posted in the wake of the MTV Video Music Awards nomination announcements. In a thinly veiled tweet about the pop star, Nicki wrote: "If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year."

MTV announced the nominees for the Video Music Awards Tuesday morning, and Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce are up for the coveted Video of the Year trophy.

Taylor interpreted Nicki's tweet to be directed specifically at the female nominees in that category. Since that only left herself and Beyonce, who Nicki praised in earlier tweets, Taylor took the tweet as a personal attack. Especially considering that Nicki had also vented: "If I was a different 'kind' of artist, Anaconda would be nominated for best choreo and vid of the year as well."

"@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.." Taylor stated, pointing out the fact that Nicki didn't consider the fact that her nomination could have come in place of one of the male nominees. This observation launched a civilized Twitter war.

Nicki quickly fired back, insisting her dig wasn't directed at Taylor. "Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn't say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this. @taylorswift13."

When Taylor didn't immediately respond, Nicki continued: "@taylorswift13 I'm still confused as to why u just tweeted me when I made it abundantly clear..."

The rapper continued to insist that the pop star and the public were missing the point of her original tweet, responding to a fan's tweet by saying: "They're not missing the point, they're just attempting to overshadow the point. Oldest trick in the book."

While Nicki never explicitly explained the meaning behind the misinterpreted tweet, Taylor attempted to smooth things over with an open invitation to share the stage. Taylor tweeted "@NICKIMINAJ If I win, please come up with me!! You're invited to any stage I'm ever on." This last tweet seemed to seal up Taylor's thoughts on the matter.

Nicki, on the other hand, kept at it on Twitter. The rapper continued to retweet fan support and question media reporting on the feud.

"Nothing I said had to do with Taylor. So what jabs? White media and their tactics. So sad. That's what they want," Nicki stated, but continued to bring Taylor's name into the rant later that afternoon in her most recent tweet. "I'm so glad u guys get to see how this stuff works. Taylor took her music off spotify and was applauded. We launched Tidal & were dragged."

Taylor, for her part, has seemed to disengage but stay tuned to see if more develops in this Twitter battle.