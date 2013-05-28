Party at Taylor Swift's! For Memorial Day weekend, the 23-year-old singer was joined by friends Jessica Szohr and Hailee Steinfeld in Rhode Island, where she recently bought a new $17 million mansion.

Swift, former Gossip Girl star Szohr, 28, and True Grit Academy Award nominee Steinfeld, 16, were photographed going for a stroll together around Westerly, Rhode Island on Monday, May 27. Getting into the holiday spirit, the ladies wore variations of red, white and blue. Swift styled tiny navy shorts and a maroon sweater with a white collar, which appeared to be black in the shade.

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift's best surprise faces

During the weekend, the group were reportedly joined for a meal by Girls creator Lena Dunham and her boyfriend, fun. guitarist Jack Antonoff. A fan tweeted a snapshot of the group dining at a restaurant in the area on May 26.

One day prior, Dunham cheered on Antonoff at the Boston Calling Music Festival at City Hall Plaza. "Lena was there side stage for Jack's concert at the festival," a source told Us Weekly. "She was very supportive, hanging out backstage and seemed comfortable with all the band members. They were adorable."

PHOTOS: Taylor's red carpet evolution

Dunham, 27, is also a big fan of Swift's music. The Girls actress told V Magazine in January, "We have D.M.'ed [on Twitter]. I'm a really big fan . . . I sent her a message. I was like, 'I just want to let you know that your albums have gotten me through a lot of very hard times.'"

PHOTOS: Surprise celeb BFFs

And Swift is similarly a fan of the precocious HBO star. "Lena Dunham is this girl who is so incredibly talented," Taylor told Great American Country earlier this month. "She's a writer, director and actress who stars in this show called Girls on HBO. It's my friends and I's favorite show. I've always been really blown away by how she's so young -- she's in her mid-20s -- and she does all these things. She creates so much. When I found out that she listens to my music it absolutely floored me. It made my day, honestly."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Swift, Jessica Szohr, Hailee Steinfeld Have Girls' Weekend in Rhode Island: Picture