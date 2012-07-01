Magic Mike may have shirtless men and pulsating energy, but it all came down to a stuffed bear that comes to life for this week's box office results.

Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis and Seth MacFarlane's Ted managed to pull in $51.1 million its opening weekend, triumphing over the much-anticipated stripper flick, Magic Mike, starring Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Alex Pettyfer and Matthew McConaughey, which netted $39.1 million.

Looks like the box office results were not in line with a poll that ran on UsMagazine.com on Friday. With over 11,700 votes, 75 percent of readers planned to see Magic Mike over Ted this weekend.

Disney Pixar's animated feature film Brave, starring the voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly and Emma Thompson took the No. 3 spot with $34 million, while Tyler Perry and Denise Richards' Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection held down No. 4 with $26.3 million.

Rounding out rest of the box office: Ben Stiller's Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted ($11.8M), Benjamin Walker's Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter ($6.0M), Charlize Theron's Prometheus ($4.9M), Bill Murray's Moonrise Kingdom ($4.8M), Kristen Stewart's Snow White and the Huntsman ($4.4M) and Elizabeth Banks' People Like Us ($4.3M).

