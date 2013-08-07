The Shortlist for Aug. 7

Stacy Keibler unveils edgy new look

Goodbye George, hello drama. Newly single and eager to promote her show, "Supermarket Superstar," Stacy Keibler dropped her classic California-girl look for the cover of Line magazine, opting for dark hair, ruby stained lips and contrasting makeup. Even her dress -- a sheer, pale blue number that dips down almost to her navel, is a far cry from her usual pretty but conservative sartorial choices. "This was my absolute favorite shoot to date. It was so fun to try different and more dramatic looks. It felt almost theatrical," the 33-year-old tells People. Given her recent split from her beau of two years, George Clooney, the cover has already prompted plenty of online buzz; chime in with a vote to register your reaction, then click on for more Hollywood tidbits …

RELATED: Celebs without makeup