We want it this way, for sure! Apparently there is something to those rumors that the Backstreet Boys may be eyeing a tour with the Spice Girls.

Can you stand it!?

In an interview with Rolling Stone, BSB's A.J. McLean didn't exactly shut down those rumors. In fact, he continued to stir the pot a little bit.

"The Spice Girls tour has been this idea bouncing around for the past year and a half, and it's something we're still talking about," he said. "But we're going back in on the 12th to dust off the cobwebs. We're working with a new producer, Jay Cash, who wrote 'Sugar' for Maroon 5. This is just the beginning phase, but we're hoping to have the album done before our cruise in May."

The Spice Girls have long said they are considering a reunion tour for their 20th anniversary. They, too, have hinted at a tour, but are a little more restrained in their comments.

"There's nothing to really spill because nothing has been announced, nothing's official," Melanie Brown said last month on The Meredith Vieira Show. "I mean, yes, we are in talks because it's our 20th anniversary. And I want something to happen. I'm forcing them a little bit, but yeah. I've been saying it for five years, 'We are reuniting. We are, aren't we?'"

At one point, there were rumors that Victoria Beckham wouldn't be involved in a tour, but Mel squashed those, saying the "whole point" is for them to all be together.

"She's my friend. I adore her. I love her to pieces," she said. "If we do something it has to be all of us."