Zing! Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler didn't waste any time digging into their fellow Hollywood stars at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, starting with themselves.

"It's the only night of the year where the beautiful people of film rub shoulders with the rat-faced people of television," Poehler, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Parks and Recreation, said.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2013: What the stars were wearing!

Fey, who was also nominated for the same category for her turn as Liz Lemon on NBC's hit 30 Rock, chuckled and nodded.

The dynamic duo also joked about Ricky Gervais, who was slammed for being too "edgy" with his hosting duties the previous years.

PHOTOS: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's most hilarious moments

"He could not be here tonight, because technically he's no longer in show business," Fey joked, adding that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's punishment for his inappropriate banter was to make him host two more times.

Here are a few of Fey and Poehler’s best zingers of the night:

PHOTOS: Funniest female celebrities

- Poehler, to Anne Hathaway on her performance in Les Miserables: "I have not seen someone so totally alone and abandoned like that since you were onstage with James Franco at the Oscars."

- Fey, to Lena Dunham on her nudity on HBO's Girls: "If you are being forced to do all that nudity, just tell us, we will call child services. Give us a secret signal, like a wink or something."

- Poehler, to Kathryn Bigelow on Zero Dark Thirty: "I haven't been following Zero Dark Thirty, but when it comes to torture, I trust the woman who was married for three years to James Cameron."

- Poehler, on Daniel Day-Lewis in Lincoln: "But enough silliness, Daniel Day-Lewis is here. His performance in Lincoln -- amazing!"

Fey: "He also played ET. Yes, young Daniel Day-Lewis was ET. Do the finger thing!"

- Poehler, on Meryl Streep being absent from the awards ceremony: "Meryl Streep has the flu, I hear she's amazing in it."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tina Fey and Amy Pohler's Best Golden Globes Zingers