Tom Cruise is making the most of his time with Suri, his 6-year-old daughter with ex Katie Holmes.

On July 19, the 50-year-old actor took his daughter to East Hampton, New York, for a "beach vacation," a source tells Us Weekly. Cruise was first spotted with Suri in New York City June 17, less than a week after he and Holmes, 33, reached a divorce settlement.

The actor's father-daughter day in East Hampton didn't last long, however; they chartered a helicopter back to New York City mid-afternoon. Later that night, Holmes escorted Suri to her gymnastics class at Chelsea Piers.

A source recently confirmed to Us that Holmes, who is renting an apartment in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood, will retain primary custody of Suri. The reason Cruise hadn't seen his daughter until this week, according to his attorney, Bert Fields, is purely logistical.

"Tom was shooting a film on location, but he spoke to Suri every day," Fields told Page Six July 19. (Cruise's Oblivion was shot in Iceland and June Lake, Calif.) "Tom dearly loves Suri, and the last thing he would ever do is abandon her."

Indeed, a source tells Us the newly single star is doing everything possible to be involved in his daughter's life. "He adores Suri, but now he's afraid he won't be able to have a close relationship with her," the source said of his new post-divorce role.

