Tracy Morgan is going to be a dad again! The 30 Rock comic, 44, is expecting his first child with fiancee Megan Wollover, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Morgan is already dad to three grown sons with ex-wife Sabrina, whom he divorced in 2009 after 23 years of marriage. The actor announced his engagement to Wollover, 26, in September 2011 after popping the question six months earlier.

PHOTOS: Sexy celeb dads

"We were in San Francisco," Wollover explained to Ryan Seacrest of how Morgan proposed. "It wasn't anything crazy. He was on bended knee."

PHOTOS: Stars and their dads

Morgan's baby news comes at a good time as the series finale of his show 30 Rock airs on NBC Thursday, Jan. 31. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone about life after 30 Rock, Morgan said he hopes to have a daughter one day.

PHOTOS: Famous star families

"You know what happiness is? Happiness is a simple thing, man," he said. "It's having something to look forward to."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tracy Morgan, Fiancee Megan Wollover Expecting First Child Together