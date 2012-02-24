A Canadian wedding--with a Gaelic twist?

Jay Baruchel opened up to Us Weekly during Goon's Thursday premiere in NYC about his upcoming nuptials to Midnight in Paris actress Alison Pill. (Pill, 26, and Baruchel met while filming the hockey flick in Winnipeg, which also stars Liev Schreiber). Both Canadian natives, the couple plans to wed in Quebec in September. "We're getting married at an ice wine vineyard," the Tropic Thunder actor, 29, shared. "Me and the groomsmen will all be wearing kilts!"

Continued Baruchel: "We'll be welcomed in by uilleann pipers. It will be a very small, 70 person wedding, just friends and family."

From the sound of things, the pair's big day is set to be as unique as Baruchel's on-the-spot proposal back in December 2010. "I’m pretty sure my words were, 'F--- it, do you want to marry me?'" Baruchel has said of how he popped the question. "To which [Alison] said, 'Yes, of course!'"

Despite the traditional touches, there's one kilt-related custom in particular Baruchel hopes his wedding party skips. "I'm really excited to see all the...hairy, chubby legs," he laughed. "I just hope my groomsmen wear underwear!"

