LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Tsujihara (TSOO'-jee-HAH'-rah) was named the next chief executive of the Warner Bros. movie studio. He'll take over from Barry Meyer on March 1.

The 48-year-old Tsujihara has been president of the studio's home entertainment division since 2005.

Jeff Bewkes, the chief executive of Warner Bros. parent Time Warner Inc., said in a statement Monday that Tsujihara was the right leader for the studio, combining strategic thinking with financial discipline.

Meyer will continue on as chairman of the studio through 2013.