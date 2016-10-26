A look back at the best Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bras

Being selected to rock the Fantasy Bra during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is the greatest honor that can be bestowed on a Victoria's Secret Angel. In honor of new Angel Jasmine Tookes being selected to sport this year's $3 million diamond and emerald encrusted bra, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best Fantasy Bra moments in the show's 21 year history! First up the sparkly stunner worn at arguably the best Victoria's Secret Fashion Show of all time -- Gisele's 2005 Fantasy Bra. Dubbed the "Sexy Splendor Fantasy Bra," the shimmering ruby and diamond creation was comprised of over 2900 pave set diamonds, 22 ruby gemstones and had a 101 karat diamond dangling from the center. The price tag? $12.5 million! Keep reading to see the rest of the best blinged-out bras ever featured on the show!

