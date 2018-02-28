Everything you need to know about the show and cast of 'Atlanta'

On March 1, 2018, Season 2 of the hit FX series "Atlanta" premieres after a lengthy wait (the final episode of Season 1 aired in 2016!). We're not lying when we say we're thirsty to find out what happens next with our favorite characters -- Earn, Paper Boi, Darius and Van. The dramatic comedy is the brainchild of Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics' Choice award-winning writer, actor, director and producer Donald Glover (left), who -- as rapper Childish Gambino -- also happens to be a Grammy-winning musical performer. Donald shared back in 2016 that the "thesis" of his show is to "show people what it's like to be black," a representation he claims can't be written and has to be felt. In honor of the Season 2 premiere, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the stars and storylines of this game-changing series. Keep reading for more...

