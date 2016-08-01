Craziest moments from 'Bachelor in Paradise'

"Bachelor in Paradise" is back! The third season of the ABC guilty pleasure returns Aug. 2, 2016, and we're ready to watch our favorite "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" castoffs find love again. To mark its return, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the craziest moments in the franchise's brief but drama-filled history! Keep reading to recap...

RELATED: "The Bachelorette" stars: Where are they now?