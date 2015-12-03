Charlie Sheen 'wants' $10m for memoir after HIV reveal, plus more celeb news

Charlie Sheen's $10M memoir asking price raises eyebrows

Shortly after announcing he's been diagnosed as HIV positive, Charlie Sheen said he was working on a memoir. Turns out he wants a serious chunk of cash for the rights to publish the book. Insiders tell the New York Post the troubled actor is looking for a $10 million contract for his tell-all -- a number that might not fly for a variety of reasons. "When Charlie starred in 'Two and a Half Men,' it was a funny comedy, but the idea of $10 million is even funnier," said one publishing exec, who noted Charlie's story is a harder sell since so much of his personal life has already been divulged in the tabloids. Another publisher also made light of the project, musing that she "would like to publish his autobiography as an epic poem."

