'Game of Thrones' stars: The 20 hottest men from the HBO series ranked

New episodes of "Game of Thrones" are finally here! The sixth season of the hit HBO series debuts on April 24, 2016. To mark the occasion, Wonderwall.com is counting down the 20 hottest men from Westeros and beyond -- and whether they're good men, bad boys or raging psychopaths, no one is off limits! Starting us off at No. 20 is Iwan Rheon's Ramsay "The Bastard of Bolton" Snow, who definitely falls into that third category. Ramsay may be vile, but Iwan sure is lovely! Now keep reading for more...

RELATED: Stars attend the premiere of Season 6 of "Game of Thrones"