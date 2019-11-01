ICYMI: The week in TV news for Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2019

Networks vying for Felicity Huffman's first post-prison interview

Within days of being released from prison, TV networks were vying to nab the first interview with Felicity Huffman following her 11-day stint behind bars for her role in a college admissions cheating scandal. According to TMZ, the "Desperate Housewives" star has been approached by CNN's Anderson Cooper, CBS's Gayle King, NBC's Savannah Guthrie, and ABC's George Stephanopoulos about sitting down to discuss the fallout from her decision to pay a middleman $15,000 to boost her daughter's SAT scores.

