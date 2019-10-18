ICYMI: The week in TV news for Oct. 13-19, 2019

Megyn Kelly slams NBC News on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" over Matt Lauer investigation, Harvey Weinstein coverage

Megyn Kelly let loose on her former employer, NBC News, during an appearance on the Oct. 16 episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight." During an extra-long interview, the former "Megyn Kelly Today" host took aim at the newsgathering organization for allegedly attempting to suppress Ronan Farrow's reporting on sexual harassment claims against Harvey Weinstein, as Farrow alleges in his new book, "Catch and Kill." She also questioned what NBC News knew about sexual harassment allegations against their former star, Matt Lauer -- and when exactly they became aware of the fact that multiple women had made damming claims about workplace misconduct on his part. "The question is open as to whether [NBC] put dollars ahead of decency, about whether they were more interested in protecting their star anchor than they were in protecting the women of the company," she said. "There needs to be an outside investigation into this company. They investigated themselves. That doesn't work. … How are people supposed to trust it?" Continued the former Fox News personality, "The No. 1 [thing] that needs to happen now is they need to release any and all Matt Lauer accusers from their confidentiality agreements. NBC says it has nothing to hide. Great. Let's not hide anything." She then questioned why NBC News allegedly attempted to suppress the Weinstein reporting: "Was it to protect someone internally?" she asked. "What Ronan is suggesting is they worked to cover up one sexual predator, Harvey Weinstein, in order to protect another: Matt Lauer."

RELATED: Talk show host controversies and feuds