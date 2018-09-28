ICYMI: The week in TV for Sept. 23-29

Sofia Vergara opens up about the upcoming death on 'Modern Family'

On Sept. 25, the entire cast of "Modern Family" appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to talk about the upcoming 10th season. The talk show host asked Sofia what she thought about the revelation that one original cast member will be killed off this season. Sofia responded: "I didn't get nervous when I heard somebody was ... If I had heard somebody was going to get deported, then I would. It would either be Rico or me. I think Rico would go first." We can speculate all we want, but we'll have to tune in to see who dies (and when).

