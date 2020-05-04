The most memorable TV love triangles

While there are many components to a great television show, fans tend to become particularly invested in the favorite characters' romantic relationships... especially when there's a good ol' love triangle! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at TV's most memorable love triangles... starting with these three college students. When "Felicity" debuted on The WB in 1998, the stakes were set and the love triangle was made clear from the moment the show's titular character (Keri Russell) stepped onto the University of New York campus. While Ben Covington (Scott Speedman) was the initial reason Felicity moved to the Big Apple, it didn't take long for her to develop a deepening friendship with her adorable resident advisor, Noel Crane (Scott Foley). There was no shortage of drama between these three -- from Felicity having to decide who she'd be spending her summer vacation with in the season 1 finale to rising tensions between Ben and Noel throughout the series to Felicity's inability to fully shake off her feelings for one while she was with the other, fans were never truly sure who she'd choose. Thankfully, she ended up with the right guy for her. Keep reading for more...

