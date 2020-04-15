Cult favorite TV shows to catch up on

What better time to catch up on some cult classic television shows than now? Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of the best cult hits to ever grace the small screen... starting with "Veronica Mars." The series, which debuted in 2004, follows the life of the titular character (Kristen Bell), a popular girl-turned-outcast and teen detective. Creator Rob Thomas expertly tackles the story of Veronica's quest to not only solve her best friend's murder but to investigate the details of her own sexual assault -- her sassy remarks and pointed one-liners allow for moments of levity throughout the series. What makes it a cult classic, though, is its dedicated fanbase: As a result of their efforts, there's since been a feature film (entirely funded via Kickstarter) and an eight-episode fourth season that was released in 2019. All seasons of the beloved mystery series are available to stream now on Hulu. Keep reading for more cult classic TV shows...

