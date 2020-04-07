Our favorite 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' fashion moments

Just because they saved the world doesn't mean they can't do it in style! The Scoobies are known for the savvy ways they've keep Sunnydale safe -- and they always managed to do it while remaining completely on-trend. In celebration of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar's 43rd birthday on April 14, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of our favorite fashion moments from her old show... starting with this iconic look from the slayer herself! In the series opener "Welcome to the Hellmouth," Buffy comes face to face with Luke, a vicious vamp sent to fetch young blood for the Master. It was her first major showdown since moving to Sunnydale, and her outfit did not disappoint -- the light blue, long-sleeved shirt over a white tank top was both fashionable and functional. From her clothes to her effortless updo, Buffy proved it was possible to look cute while fighting the bad guys. Keep reading for more memorable "Buffy" looks...

