Where Are They Now

'The Nanny' cast: Where are they now?

CBS/Photofest 1 / 20

We couldn't get enough of the hit CBS sitcom "The Nanny" back in '90s! The laugh-out-loud funny show followed Fran, a woman with a very distinct voice who decides to become a nanny to a well-off family. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the series finale, which aired on June 23, 1999, Wonderwall.com is checking up on the cast to find out what everyone is up to these days...

RELATED: Biggest stars of 1999: Where are they now?

Up NextHost with the most
CBS/Photofest 1 / 20

We couldn't get enough of the hit CBS sitcom "The Nanny" back in '90s! The laugh-out-loud funny show followed Fran, a woman with a very distinct voice who decides to become a nanny to a well-off family. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the series finale, which aired on June 23, 1999, Wonderwall.com is checking up on the cast to find out what everyone is up to these days...

RELATED: Biggest stars of 1999: Where are they now?

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries