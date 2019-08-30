Our favorite movies and TV shows set in the '60s

The '60s is a fascinating decade, and Hollywood has done a great job bringing the era back to life -- on both the big and small screens. Wonderwall.com is rounding up our favorite shows set in the1960s, starting with the greatest one of all -- "Mad Men"! This addictive, wildly popular drama celebrated the decade when it debuted in 2007. Set at the fictional Manhattan advertising agency Sterling Cooper, the successful show chronicled the day-to-day life of the company's creative director -- suave, handsome and troubled Don Draper (played by Jon Hamm). In the process, we also got a glimpse back in time at the cultural and social norms of the era. The series earned 16 Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes during its seven-season run. Keep reading for more...

