'Real Housewives' cast highs and lows

From crazy cat fights and luxury vacations to lavish weddings and endless legal dramas, Bravo's "Real Housewives" shows are the gifts that keep on giving. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow turns 48 on Jan. 5, 2017, so in honor of her special day, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the highs and lows of our favorite "Real Housewives" stars. Let's start with the birthday girl: Heather has been accused of being the "puppet master" of all of the drama on "RHOC" Season 11. She had some serious issues with fellow housewife Vicki Gunvalson in particular and was essentially campaigning for Bravo to cut her out of the hit reality TV series. The drama unfolded when the ladies from Orange County went on a trip to Ireland. At one point, Heather called Vicki a "stupid b----." But she didn't stop there! Heather told Meghan King Edmonds, "I'm so sorry your beautiful trip is ruined by that trash." (She called housewife Kelly Dowd "trash" too!) But despite all the low moments, Heather's 2016 also featured a very big high: She moved into her newly built "Dubrow Chateau" with its state-of-the-art movie theater, flown-in olive tree, closet that dreams are made of, and champagne room -- so cheers to Heather! Keep reading for more highs and lows from the "Real Housewives" casts...

