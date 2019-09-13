Where Are They Now

'Who's the Boss?' cast: Where are they now?

Bob D'Amico / ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images 1 / 11

Though we never really figured out who the boss really was on "Who's the Boss?" we had a lot of fun watching this zany sitcom during the '80s and '90s. But what ever happened to Tony, Samantha and the gang? In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the series premiere on Sept. 20, let's take a look at where these co-stars ended up.

RELATED: '80s stars before and after plastic surgery

Up NextThe Week in TV
Bob D'Amico / ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images 1 / 11

Though we never really figured out who the boss really was on "Who's the Boss?" we had a lot of fun watching this zany sitcom during the '80s and '90s. But what ever happened to Tony, Samantha and the gang? In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the series premiere on Sept. 20, let's take a look at where these co-stars ended up.

RELATED: '80s stars before and after plastic surgery

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries