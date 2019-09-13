'Who's the Boss?' cast: Where are they now?
Though we never really figured out who the boss really was on "Who's the Boss?" we had a lot of fun watching this zany sitcom during the '80s and '90s. But what ever happened to Tony, Samantha and the gang? In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the series premiere on Sept. 20, let's take a look at where these co-stars ended up.
Though we never really figured out who the boss really was on "Who's the Boss?" we had a lot of fun watching this zany sitcom during the '80s and '90s. But what ever happened to Tony, Samantha and the gang? In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the series premiere on Sept. 20, let's take a look at where these co-stars ended up.