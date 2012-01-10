Royal Pains' Mark Feuerstein is rockin' out in The Hamptons!

The actor's TV alter ego, Dr. Hank Lawson, is almost ready to bring his HankMed medical practice back to the swanky New York City-area hotspot, but before new Royal Pains episodes air January 18, Feuerstein and his colleagues are starring in a new music video to promote the show.

Watch the clip above for a sneak peek of what to expect when the show's third season picks up for its winter return.

Royal Pains airs all-new episodes starting January 18 at 10 p.m. (EST) on USA.

