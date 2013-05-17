CANNES, France (AP) — The Weinstein Company's fall slate of awards contenders will feature a glamorous Grace Kelly, a brawny Nelson Mandela and a mysterious J.D. Salinger.

Harvey Weinstein previewed some of his company's most anticipated upcoming releases at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. He's made a habit of such previews, and did the same last year for the Oscar-winning films "Django Unchained" and "Silver Linings Playbook."

Nicole Kidman was on hand to introduce footage of "Grace of Monaco," in which she stars as Kelly after wedding Prince Monaco Rainier II.

Weinstein also showcased its Salinger documentary, "Salinger," which is being advertised like a kind of detective tale about the reclusive author. And its long-awaited "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," starring Idris Elba, places Mandela almost in an action film context.