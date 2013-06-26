Wendy Davis refused to take Texas' pending abortion bill sitting down. The Texas senator determinedly stood for nearly 13 hours straight on Tuesday, June 25, in a filibuster meant to kill a bill that would severely restrict women's access to abortion in the Longhorn State.

The 50-year-old single mother and Harvard Law School graduate wouldn't back down during the lengthy process, during which she was not allowed to sit or take a bathroom break. Clad in a pair of bright pink sneakers, Davis addressed anti-abortion lawmakers who argued that the bill was meant to protect women.

The bill in question would impose strict restrictions on a woman's access to abortion -- banning the practice after 20 weeks of pregnancy and placing stringent restrictions on clinics -- potentially driving mothers with unwanted pregnancies to take unsafe or drastic measures.

The filibuster was suspended at 10:03 p.m., just two hours short of the midnight deadline that would effectively end the 30-day special session, after Lt. Gov. David Deewhurst determined that Davis had strayed off-topic.

Though the Republican-controlled Senate then began to vote on the bill, several Republican supporters of the bill casting their votes past the deadline, and the bill was effectively blocked.

Celebrities quickly took to Twitter to show their support for Davis, who was herself raised by a single mother and had to help raise three siblings at the young age of 14.

"Truly inspiring to watch @WendyDavisTexas standing up for women's rights in Texas," Hunger Games actress Elizabeth Banks tweeted, using the trending hashtag "StandWithWendy."

"This is better than any movie I have seen in a long long time," Mark Ruffalo added. "We the people have the power we have always had the power we just need to gather and take it!"

"I've been away from the news all day and am just catching up on this Wendy Davis story," Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted. "I am in awe of this woman."

"I'd love to see the list of prolife politicians who have facilitated secret abortions for their daughters & mistresses," comedienne Sarah Silverman wrote.

"Guys…I wish abortion wasn't something we have to talk about," Sophia Bush added in a series of tweets. "I wish that no woman, no family, no young girl, no victim of rape, was ever put in the position where she had to make that decision. I cannot imagine making it. I cannot imagine struggling with it. …Don't like abortion? Then just don't have one. And don't cast judgment on anyone who does, or might."

"Women of Texas, now would be a good tim to move," actor Chad Lowe wrote. "Men of Texas, now would be a good time to cede from the union."

Even usually-cheeky Ricky Gervais couldn't help adding his genuine admiration for Davis' actions: "Whatever the outcome, @WendyDavisTexas efforts entered her into the pantheon of American heroes tonight."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Wendy Davis Abortion Filibuster: Elizabeth Banks, Mark Ruffalo, Ricky Gervais, Other Celebrities React