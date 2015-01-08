The princess just wants her privacy.

Ahead of her 33rd birthday, Duchess Kate isn't exactly planning on throwing a bash. In fact, it will be quite the opposite.

RELATED: Celeb wardrobe malfunctions of 2014

Kate, whose birthday is Jan. 9, is "spending the day privately," People Magazine reported, quoting a Kensington Palace source.

RELATED: Duchess Kate's maternity style

The Duchess of Cambridge is believed to be at her newly renovated country home, Anmer Hall, with her husband, Prince William, and 17-month-old son, Prince George. The family recently celebrated Christmas there as well.

RELATED: Stars donning black lace

The low-key affair may strike some as odd, based simply on the fact that the couple has had more boisterous affairs in recent years -- last year Kate celebrated in London, and two years ago she celebrated with William and friends at a Cirque du Soleil show.

But it seems that the expectant Kate may simply be using her big day to gear up for a slew of upcoming engagements in London, her first pubic outings in 2015.

Wonderwall.com wants to be among the first to wish the Duchess happy birthday.