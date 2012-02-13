Whitney Houston's funeral will be held at noon on Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, a Whigham Funeral Home staff member confirmed to Us Weekly Tuesday.

The funeral is by "invitation only" and there will be "no wake." A source adds that "anyone not invited will stand outside."

The 48-year-old Grammy winner's mother, Cissy, "was at the funeral home until 2 a.m." Tuesday, the source tells Us. Dismissing previously reported venues, Cissy "made it clear that a funeral must be inside a church, and the Prudential Center is not an appropriate venue," the source adds.

Houston's body was transported by private jet Monday to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. It was then taken to Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, where her father, John, was laid to rest in 2003.

The "I Will Always Love You" singer was discovered partially submerged in a bathtub inside her Beverly Hilton hotel room Saturday; paramedics pronounced Houston dead at 3:55 p.m.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy and we will miss her terribly," the Houston family told Us in a statement. "We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from her fans and friends."

Houston is survived by daughter Bobbi Kristina, 18, and her mother, Cissy.

