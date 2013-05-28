Flashback! Appearing on Britain's Graham Norton Show on May 23, Will Smith took a walk down memory lane, performing memorable hits from the sitcom that helped launch his stardom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which he starred in from 1990 to 1996.

While promoting his new action movie, After Earth, with son, Jaden, 14, the father-son duo did a freestyle rap together before DJ Jazzy Jeff (who also appeared on the NBC sitcom) joined them in singing the show's theme song.

But that wasn't all, as Will, 44, staged a mini impromptu Fresh Prince reunion -- bringing out Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton on the show, to do his signature "Carlton Dance." The crew then jumped, literally, into their next surprise -- a dance to Sugarhill Gang's "Jump On It" made famous in one classic episode.

Hangover 3 stars Bradley Cooper and Heather Graham, also on hand for the chat show, quickly got up from their seats to dance along while host Norton joined the gang onstage to do the dance.

"Just a little treat for you!" Will said as he settled back into his seat.

Smith was in town to watch his eldest son, Trey, DJ at a London club on Thursday, May 23.

After Earth hits theaters May 31.

