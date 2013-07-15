MIAMI (AP) — One of the six jurors in the George Zimmerman trial is planning to write a book.

Martin Literary Management announced Monday that it is representing the woman known as Juror B37 and her husband, who is an attorney. The names of the jurors have not been released, but during jury selection it was disclosed that B37 works in an unspecified management position and has two adult children.

In a statement, Martin Literary said the book would focus on what it is like to be sequestered and why B37 felt she had no choice but to acquit Zimmerman. The agency said it is approaching several publishers

Zimmerman was acquitted late Saturday by a Florida jury of second-degree murder charges for last year's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.