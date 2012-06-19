Zoe Saldana rarely gets it wrong on the red carpet.

In honor of the actress' 34th birthday, Us Weekly has compiled Saldana's 20 most dazzling looks. The ever-humble star doesn't take all the credit for her lust-worthy looks, however.

"I work so much that taking time out to think about what I'm going to wear is overwhelming. My stylist, Petra Flannery, is one of my closest friends and her taste is so exquisite," Saldana recently told Us. "I literally show up at her door and stand there while she does it all."

Calling her fashion sense "unexpected, emotional and weather-oriented," the 5-foot-7 beauty said she's never afraid to try something different. "We always try to follow our hearts and what mood we're in and what kind of event it's going to be," the single star told Us. "It starts with one idea and goes all the way to 10 with things to consider."

To see Saldana's best red carpet looks

