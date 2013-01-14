Zooey Deschanel was typically "adorkable" at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills Jan. 13. Wearing a red silk taffeta Oscar de la Renta gown and Kwiat jewelry, the brunette actress sported some seriously quirky nail art.

"These are film cameras and filmstrips," she told E! News of her manicure. "It's continuous -- serial nails, if you will." As for her gown, Deschanel explained, "I didn't know what anybody else was going to wear. I just chose it because I liked it."

Deschanel attended the star-studded event with boyfriend Jamie Linden; she split with her musician husband Ben Gibbard in November 2011 and stepped out with Linden in June 2012.

The New Girl actress -- who lost the Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy award to Girls' Lena Dunham -- has made a habit of incorporating kooky nail art into her red carpet looks. At the 69th Annual Golden Globes in 2012, she proudly showed off her tuxedo-inspired manicure. As she got ready for the Jan. 13 event at home, Deschanel shared a picture of herself primping exclusively with Us Weekly.

Despite her loss, Deschanel congratulated Dunham, 26, via Twitter: "So happy for you, girl!"

