Zooey Deschanel splits from boyfriend Jamie Linden after two years together
"New Girl", old news. Zooey Deschanel has split from her boyfriend of two years, Jamie Linden, multiple sources close to the actress confirm to Us Weekly.
The Fox sitcom star's split news comes after Deschanel was photographed cozying up to a new guy last month on the set of her upcoming movie, "Rock the Kasbah". The actress again stepped out again with the same dark-haired stranger, who's been identified as Jacob Pechenik -- a producer on her latest film -- last weekend for a lunch date.
Deschanel, 34, and Linden began dating back in June 2012, shortly after her split from ex-husband Ben Gibbard, the lead vocalist of Death Cab for Cutie.
Linden, a screenwriter who's worked on movies like "Dear John" and "10 Years", was described by one insider as "a really nice guy." Added the same source: "He's funny, and a little geeky… he's into her!"
One thing that Linden probably liked about his famous ex-girlfriend? "She doesn't take herself too seriously," designer Tommy Hilfiger told Entertainment Weekly in May. "She lives her life with a sense of humor."