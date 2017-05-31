Have these stars had breast implants? See the before and after photos

With all the pressure from Hollywood to remain young, fit and ageless, some stars opt to go under the knife to enhance certain parts of their body. And though many stars remain mum on whether or not they've undergone a breast augmentation, sometimes the proof might be in the before-and-after pictures. First up? Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi revealed in October 2016 that she got implants and a lift. The mother of two called it her "little mommy makeover." She's now a C cup. "I feel so confident with myself as a woman, as a wife, as a mom," she said. "So, I kind of feel complete now." Keep reading to see more stars who've enhanced their bodies...

