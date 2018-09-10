Amanda Bynes' social media comeback tour is going full speed ahead, and she looks like she's happy about it.

On Sept. 9, the actress shared a selfie on Twitter that shows her in the car looking happy and healthy. In the image, the "Hairspray" star dons a button-up short-sleeved shirt and her hair in a bun.

Amanda, 32, captioned the photo with two simple heart emojis.

The selfie came a few days after she posted an exchange she had with rapper Mac Miller, who was found dead at his home on Sept. 7.

"I only got to know you a little bit, but you were such a sweet guy. Rest in Peace Mac," she wrote.

On Sept. 4, posted a photo with "Hairspray" producer Neil Meron, her first tweet in months.

With the exception of an image she posted in February, Amanda had been silent on Twitter for a year and a half up until last week.

SPW / Splash News

The "Easy A" star has certainly had her fair share of problems.

In October 2014, she found herself in a treatment center after lashing out against her father on social media, shoplifting and DUI. The year prior, following an involuntary psychiatric hold, she spent time in a psychiatric hospital and then lived with her parents for several months. Her mom, Lynn, was named conservator over her "person" back in 2014.

Also in 2014, she was kicked out of fashion school for odd behavior, with other students accusing her of attending classes with sunglasses on while high on weed, paying others to finish her homework, and blatantly cheating off of classmates during tests. However, in October 2015, she was allowed to return.

Splash News

In an interview last year with Hollyscoop, she spoke about how much she loves fashion school, and she also added that she may return to the screen.

"I do miss acting and I actually have something surprising to tell you, I'm going to start acting again," she said. "I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show that I'm the star of it."