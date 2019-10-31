Amber Portwood may steer clear of jail for her alleged machete attack against her ex earlier this year.

TMZ reports that the "Teen Mom" star struck a plea deal that will keep her from doing time behind bars. Amber, according to the report, will plead guilty to domestic battery and intimidation, both felonies. But, as part of the deal, she'll also get 906 days of probation. If she completes her probation, the domestic battery charge will be dismissed and the intimidation charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

In addition to her probation, the reality TV star is also required to take 26 weeks of a Batterers' Intervention Program and submit to random urine and breath testing.

In July, Amber was arrested after she got into a "heated argument" in the middle of the night with her then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. The fight eventually escalated, and she allegedly attacked him with a machete. She never hit him with it, but she reportedly struck a door with it, and Andrew was on the other side of that door with their 1-year-old son, James. It was after this that she also allegedly struck Andrew with a shoe.

Amber has denied that she went after her ex with a machete, calling him "insane" in an interview with Dr. Drew.

Shortly after the incident, she temporarily lost custody of James. Amber and Andrew are currently locked in a custody battle over their son, especially after Andrew indicated he wants to move from Indiana to California and take James with him.

Under terms of her plea deal, she can have no contact with Andrew other than for arranging custody exchanges.