The financial hits keep coming for "American Chopper" star Paul Teutul Sr.

Page Six, citing court documents, reported that the financially-strapped reality TV star has been ordered to pay a photographer $258,484.45 for using his artwork without permission.

A photographer sued the 70-year-old and his son Michael "Mikey" Teutul las summer, alleging that he owned the copyright to an original photo of Michael that was used on merchandise and on the reality TV show. The lawsuit didn't indicate how much Paul and Mike made off the merchandise. In addition, the photographer said the men were also in violation of copyright when they used one of his photos to promote Michael's art exhibition, all without his permission. The picture, he said, showed his logo, but he claimed the men took it off.

The judge sided with the photographer.

The six-digit verdict only adds to Paul's financial troubles and legal issues, which are stout.

In 2017, Paul was sued for fraud after several business partners claimed he sabotaged a TV project, which led to them losing millions of dollars. In February 2018, he filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in New York. At the same time, be said he owed $22,364.60 in state taxes for his Newburgh, N.Y. based restaurant, Orange County Choppers Cafe. His 38-acre home was also in foreclosure, until it sold in June 2019. He eventually sold his prized auto collection to keep his famous motorcycle shop afloat.

In his initial bankruptcy filing, Paul added that there was a $32,000 judgment against him and that he owed $151,230.98 to the Town of Crawford, New York, for taxes, as well. In addition, he said he owed about $21,000 to multiple credit card companies.

Paul first rose to fame after starring in "American Chopper," which aired from 2003 to 2010. The show returned to the air in March 2018 and aired for two seasons. While Discovery has not formally cancelled the show, the future of the show has been said to be in jeopardy.