Biggest music news of November 2018

Demi Lovato leaves rehab after three-month stay

Demi Lovato is out of rehab and doing well. The singer was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Nov. 3 -- more than three months after she entered a treatment facility following a nearly fatal drug overdose. Demi was all smiles as she left Matsuhisa, a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills, with clothing designer and fellow recovering addict Henry Levy, with whom she grabbed coffee a few days later too.

