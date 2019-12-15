Britney Spears isn't "liking" what she sees on social media.

On Saturday, the pop queen shared a video of her Christmas Tree to Instagram, but her caption called out cyber bullies.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all ... but it's been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things!!!," she wrote.

She had advice those who disapprove of a social media videos and pictures.

"If you don't like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person!!!," she wrote. "There's no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people 😢😢😢 Stay happy and nice this holiday season y'all and God Bless !!!!!"

Britney's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, commented with heart emojis.

The "Toxic" singer's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, publicly backed his lady, too.

"It's so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments," he said, "but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture 🤔 #haterplease."

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

It's been a strange year for Britney, who checked into a mental health facility in the spring, but insisted to fans that "all is well."

Afterward, her longtime manager said she might never perform again (though he later clarified his comments to explain that Britney had no plans to perform in the near future as she worked on her mental health.)

In May, TMZ reported that Britney told a judge she wanted to break free of the conservatorship that's controlled and guided her life for the last 11 years -- or at least gain some new freedoms. She also allegedly told the judge that dad Jamie Spears, who controlled the conservatorship, committed her to a mental health facility against her will and forced her to take drugs. (A lawyer for Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, reportedly made the same allegation.)

The judge ordered an independent investigation into Britney's health and well-being.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In September, the relationship between the pop star -- who's spent a lot of time with trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari this year -- and her father took a turn when he was accused of physically abusing Britney and Kevin Federline's teen son, Sean Preston. Jamie was soon cleared but in the midst of the drama, he asked a judge to temporarily relieve him of his conservator duties and have the pop star's care manager fill in while he dealt with more health issues.

Jamie is set to again grab the reins in January 2020.