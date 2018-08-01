Cardi B is nailing this motherhood thing.

The rapper is known for her infamously long nails, but she's tempered them down ever since welcoming her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10.

"Ok so if you noticed i changed my nail shape from pointy to square so i won't hurt my baby," Bardi tweeted on July 31. "I'm thinking about only changing my pinky nail shape back to pointy so i can take my babies little boogers out ."

Fans immediately chimed in, giving her tips for how to have long nails and still be an attentive mother. A few women posted images of their nails that showed four of them squared off, but the pinky finger still pointy.

Prior to the birth of Kulture, Cardi said she would be a very hands-on mother.

"What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room, and I just want to be with my baby," the "Bodak Yellow" rapper told Rolling Stone. "Only time I don't have my baby with me is when I'm getting my hair done, makeup done, performing. I don't want to miss one second. I don't want to miss no smiles, I don't want to miss no new movement, I don't want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter."

Cardi, who secretly married her husband Offset last year, also plans to be an open book if her daughter has any questions.

"I'm going to tell her everything. Everything," she said. "You have a choice. I could maintain you. I could spoil you if you go to college. Or if you want to be independent, go ahead. When you a teenager and you 18, 19, you can't get no job that pays you more than $200 a week."

If her daughter wants to be a stripper, like Cardi once was, the singer would discourage her. She would ask her daughter, "You want to live like that? That's how I'm going to talk to my kid."