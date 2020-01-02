When Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama split in 2016 they vowed to be supportive of each other. On the heels of his engagement to model Amanda Pacheco, Demi is holding up her end of the bargain.

"She's happy for Wilmer if he's happy," a source told E! News. "She always wants the best for him in life and is glad he has found love."

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Demi and Wilmer dated for six years but shockingly ended things with a joint statement in 2016.

"We will always be supportive of one another," they said. "Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years."

WireImage

Despite the split, Wilmer was by Demi's side while recovering from her near-fatal overdose in 2018, as he was spotted visiting her at the hospital several times.

Still, they were never romantically connected again — she's even dated several men amid her recovery.

"They will always be friends and have a special place in each other's hearts," E!'s source said of Demi and Wilmer. "But she also realized he wasn't going to be her life partner and she's known that for a while."

The source added, "She moved on from that and has been going in a different direction. She wishes him all the best though."