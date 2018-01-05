'Fixer Upper' star Joanna Gaines is pregnant and more ICYMI news

Chip and Joanna Gaines are fixing up quite the family. The "Fixer Upper" stars announced on Jan. 2 that they are expecting their fifth child together. "Gaines party of 7. (If you're still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)," Chip captioned an Instagram photo that shows him pushing his stomach out and Joanna showing a hint of a baby bump. Joanna later posted a video of her ultrasound. "Chip swears he can already tell it's a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!! 🙌❤️❤️ #5," she captioned the clip. Congrats!

RELATED: Celebs expecting babies in 2018